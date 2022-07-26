More than 66,000 Louisiana homes and businesses are in line to get faster internet, funded by the first round of GUMBO Grants to build broadband infrastructure in Louisiana's underserved areas, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.
The $130 million in grants are part of a $176 million award the state got from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan earlier this year. The grants were awarded under the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities, or GUMBO, program.
Some of the biggest grants announced Monday included $14.3 million and $13.8 million for Star Communications projects in Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes, respectively. Other large awards went to projects in Avoyelles, St. Tammany, Caddo, Grant and Sabine parishes.
