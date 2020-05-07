SHREVEPORT, La. – Fourteen people have thrown their names into consideration for the District A seat on the Shreveport City Council.
The deadline for applications to fill the seat recently vacate by retired Councilman Willie Bradford was Wednesday. The council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to interview candidates.
They are:
- Lloyd Anderson, 4005 Lakeshore Drive
- Tierra Rose Blake, 2929 Peach St. M-93
- Njeri Camara, 1505 Abbie Street
- MarvKevea Campbell, 6260 Greenwood Road, No. 1108
- Frederick T. Ellis Sr., 1785 Jessie Owens Street
- Joyce M. Gilmer, 2430 Coburn Lane
- Trinity C. Goines, 951 Lewis Place
- Gail Guidry Griffin, 2110 East Algonquin Trail
- Rose Wilson McCulloch, 2509 Kemp Lane
- Marvin Muhammad, 2820 Hersey D. Wilson
- Carmen D. Parks, 1550 Hawkins Street
- Gregory H. Powell, 730 Lincoln Drive
- Lee O. Savage, 5703 Lakefront Drive
- Tabatha H. Taylor, 5714 Wood Ridge Drive
The format of the interviews will allow each candidate up to 10 minutes to present information including why they desire to serve as the interim City Council member, their special skills or experience to offer to the position, their perspective on the role of a City Council member, and any other information the candidate wishes to present.
The City Council will then have up to ten 10 minutes to make comments and/or ask questions of the candidate. Each interview will be no more than 20 minutes in total. All interviews will take place in open session and candidate names will be released to the public prior to the session.
The City Council will vote at a later scheduled meeting to name the interim District A Council member.
Once selected, the interim City Council member will serve until a special election held on Nov. 3. The qualifying period for the election will take place July 15-17.