MINDEN, La.— Fourteen Fiberbond workers have been ordered to quarantine after the COVID-19 test of their co-worker came back positive late Monday afternoon.
Monday, the company reported 12 workers had been in close contact with the infected employee. However, Tuesday, in a video update, Fibrebond’s president and CEO Graham Walker said, “There are now 14 people that had been in contact with the employee.”
“Under the new CDC guidance that came out yesterday evening, which says that we should identify the moment of first symptoms, which was last Thursday the 26th. Back up from there 48 hours. So Tuesday the 24th and anyone who has close contact with that (infected) person, per the CDC guidance should enter a quarantine period. That’s why our numbers expanded to 14,” said Walker.
According to Walker, those 14 individuals will now undergo 14 days of quarantine, even if their COVID-19 tests return negative results. While under the order, the employees will be required to use any available sick time or work remotely, depending on what their job function is and what is possible Walker noted.
“Those 14, even if they go have a test and it should return negative, we are still having a 14-day quarantine there. You can have the virus and be asymptomatic and not register a positive test if you are early enough, but you will progress into a positive,” said Walker.
“In speaking to someone at LSU-Ochsner last night that is an infectious disease specialist, that was the advice. So that’s what we are taking as our process going forward,” he said.
The names of the workers will not be released due to privacy laws. However, Walker did identify the infected as an administrative employee, who worked at the company’s annex.
“The employee was last onsite on the 26th last Thursday. They had a fever at the gate. With all the thermal scanning that we’re doing, they were then turned around and went to seek medical help,” said Walker.
Monday, Red River Sanitors conducted a thorough cleaning at Fibrebond, including fumigating the area where the infected individual works.
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, individuals seeking to enter Fibrebond’s facility must have their temperature checked. Additionally, only certain gates are now open, and open air tents have been brought in to relieve workers from confined spaces.
“... because if HIPPA/privacy laws, we can’t disclose to the entire company, who tests positive or who has an elevated temperature, but we’ve got a new process that we are putting in place now...”
Walker said if an individual comes to the gate and has a high temperature the person will be sent to seek medical attention and get tested. Employees can seek that medical assistance at Emergent Care on Homer Road in Minden he added . He said that an individual must meet one of two conditions before returning onsite:
- Be fever free for more than 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Have a negative COVID-19 test
“We have a form that we will be handing out to anyone with an elevated temperature about how the process works.
Effective Wednesday morning, the company’s night shift annex team will move to the day shift starting tomorrow at 6 a.m.
“As we’ve said many times before — we’re not going to be perfect in every case here and we are not always going to get it right the first try, but we are trying to respond as quickly as possible by both the CDC guidance and state of Louisiana guidance…,” said Walker.
Alongside medical facilities, airports, grocery stores and office buildings, Louisiana factories and manufacturing facilities are exempt from the governor's executive order limiting the number of people who can gather because of the coronavirus crisis. .