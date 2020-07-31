The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/31
Caddo 6,144 cases, 137 277 deaths 10
Bossier 2,054 cases, 37 67 deaths 1
Webster 811 cases, 11 13 deaths
Claiborne 216 cases, 2 11 deaths
DeSoto 633 cases, 10 24 deaths
Bienville 348 cases, 30 deaths 1
Lincoln 695 cases, 23 23 deaths
Red River 179 cases, 8 10 deaths
Sabine 518 cases, 12 7 deaths
Natchitoches 662 cases, 8 17 deaths 2
Statewide 116,280 cases, 3,835 deaths
Increase 1,799 24
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 272 deaths (as of 7/27)