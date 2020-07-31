COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/31

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   6,144 cases,  137     277 deaths  10   

Bossier                 2,054 cases,     37      67 deaths    1 

Webster                  811 cases,     11      13 deaths    

Claiborne                216 cases,      2       11 deaths   

DeSoto                    633 cases,    10      24 deaths     

Bienville                  348 cases,              30 deaths    1  

Lincoln                    695 cases,     23     23 deaths      

Red River                179 cases,      8      10 deaths    

Sabine                     518 cases,    12       7 deaths   

Natchitoches           662 cases,      8     17 deaths    2 

Statewide          116,280 cases,         3,835 deaths

Increase                1,799                       24   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        272 deaths (as of 7/27)

