BATON ROUGE, La. - From rural schools to civil rights history, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation added 14 new sites to Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List.
The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is an organization that advocates and identifies historic sites in Louisiana and established a list of the most endangered places in Louisiana in 1999.
"Getting a property added to the Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places List can be a useful tool in the effort to save an important part of a community’s history," said Brian Davis, executive director of the organization.
The list, created from public nominations, is designed to attract the funding and resources needed to save and rehabilitate the sites as well as draw awareness. It also demonstrates the importance of these places to the local community, state identity and economy.
Davis said the organization receives about 15-20 nominations each year and a committee usually meets in the spring to discuss the nominations and create the list.
The Friendship House in Shreveport was built around 1905 and is known to be the only Friendship House established in the South. The organization was part of the mid-20th century social justice movement that advocated for integration "without regard for race and religion." The house also was also associated with St. Joseph Parish pastor Joseph Gremillion.
Woolworth Building (Shreveport)
The Woolworth Building, which houses Louisiana's oldest operating escalator, was occupied by the F.W. Woolworth Department Store for most of the 20th century and has not been renovated since the 1990's.