SHREVEPORT, La. - 145 LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine students participated in a traditional rite of passage known as the "White coat ceremony" this afternoon.
The ceremony signifies their entrance into the medical profession. Students received a short white coat symbolizing their journey to the long white coat they will wear once they are a physician.
After the white coat is placed on each student's shoulders, the Hippocratic Oath is often recited, and students are welcomed warmly by academic leadership, faculty, and peers.
Congrats to those graduates!