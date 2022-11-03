STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul.
A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
A definite start date has not been set. DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said it typically takes about 30 days to execute the bid then roughly another 30 days to iron out details in a pre-construction conference. A news release will be issued once it gets closer to the work starting.
The approximate 4-mile stretch that serves as a vital east-west route for thousands of motorists between Interstate 49 and U.S. Highway 171 has been in dismal shape since not long after it was reconstructed in 2010.
Within about six years, the road began showing premature signs of wear and tear. It’s been patched and the patches have been patched repeatedly but that’s not stopped the almost daily appearance of new dips and holes that can hardly be avoided even by drivers who have become adept at maneuvering the route.
Blame has been placed on a number of factors, including a poor sub-surface, heavy truck traffic from the oil and gas industry and increased daily travel from the growing population.
Another northwest Louisiana project on the list includes replacement of bridges along state Highway 532 and Highway 532-S between Highway 2 and Haynesville in Claiborne Parish. Cost: $18.2 million.