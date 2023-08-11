SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police say a 15-year-old wanted in connection with a homicide last month should be considered armed and dangerous.
The teen, identified as Devin Davis Jr., is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the July 31 shooting death of A'Jaylus Harris, 17. Harris and another man were shot outside of a home at Poland Street and Alabama Avenue. Harris died at the hospital; the other man survived.
This morning, SPD's Violent Crimes Unit arrested another man accused in the crime. Darreyon Thomas, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Davis is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To provide an anonymous tip, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.