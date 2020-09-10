LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas committee that recommends how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds has approved a proposed to allocate $150 million for cities and counties with virus-related expenses.
The Department of Finance and Administration presented the proposal during a committee meeting on Wednesday. Finance Secretary Larry Walther was joined at the meeting, which was held virtually, by Chris Villines and Mark Hay. Villines and Hay proposed a system that would allocate $150 million in two phases to cities and counties.
Municipalities would have to apply for funds based on local needs. Villines said on Wednesday that the Department of Finance and Administration had already walked through the proposal with Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Under the proposal, $75 million would be allocated in the first phase. Another $75 million would be allocated in the second phase. The state would accept applications until Oct. 30 for the first phase. The application deadline for the second phase, created for municipalities who missed the first, would be Nov. 15.
Villines said that, according to anecdotal evidence, the needs of the counties and cities would exceed the $75 million allocated.
“We are very careful not to ask for more money than we think cities and counties need,” he said.
The committee unanimously approved the proposal and the two-phase allocation method. Their recommendation will now need to be approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council.