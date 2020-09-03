MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $17,637,461 in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support health projects around Louisiana, particularly to combat the opioid epidemic.
“Even as we begin to rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Laura, we can’t take our eyes off the opioid epidemic. Fighting opioid addiction remains a priority for Louisiana, and these HHS grants will help prevent, treat and promote recovery from substance abuse in our communities,” said Kennedy.
Projects supported by this funding include:
· $17,262,461 to support the Louisiana State Opioid Response Program through the Louisiana State Office of Behavioral Health.
· $125,000 to support the Union Parish for Community Transformation program through Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, Inc.
· $125,000 to support the Bienville Community Coalition through Community Support Program of Louisiana, Inc.
· $125,000 to support youth substance abuse prevention in Latino communities through Metro Centers for Community Advocacy.