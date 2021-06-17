SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport teenager accused of killing two people and shooting at six or more other people over a spree of violence lasting 10 days, faces trial as an adult in Caddo District Court, following decisions by Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. and a Caddo Parish Juvenile Court judge.
Assistant District Attorney Jerry Deason Jr. presented evidence against Jhdarian Tranell Martin, 17, in a continued custody hearing held June 4 in Juvenile Court before Judge Ree Casey Jones. She found found probable cause for two counts of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.
The six attempted second-degree murder charges and the two second-degree murders will be presented by Stewart to the Caddo Parish grand jury for prosecution of Martin as an adult.
Martin is accused of the second-degree murder of Zyon Adams, 22, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and wounded Adams' girlfriend and a seven-year-old girl. Late May 18, Martin, in a stolen vehicle, allegedly shot from that vehicle into another vehicle occupied by the Adams and the two other victims in front of Adams' residence on Cheatham Street in Shreveport. Adams died of his wounds early the following day, May 19.
On May 25, Martin is accused of firing a gun into the home of an ex-girlfriend on Kent Avenue while numerous other people were inside, and firing a weapon at her again May 27 as she walked on Rightway Avenue in Shreveport.
The same day, Martin is accused of firing a weapon at Zyon Adams’ mother as she and a friend were driving her four-year-old grandchild to school. Martin is accused of firing shots the next day at and killing Carlos Daniels, 16, on Fulton Street in Shreveport.