BATON ROUGE, La. -- Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in Natchitoches, Grant and Rapides parishes joined forces over the past two weeks to make 171 arrests and seize guns and drugs off the streets.
The special operation was headed up by the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT) comprised of Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches City Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Pineville City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana National Guard.
The goal of the operation was to detect, identify, and apprehend individuals involved in various types of criminal activity including, weapons violations, violent crime, possession of stolen property, and possession/distribution of illicit drugs.
Due to the multi-agency partnership, the operation totaled:
- 171 criminal arrests.
- 278 total charges, including 140 drug charges, 28 weapon charges, 57 other felony charges, 38 misdemeanor charges and 15 probation violations. Additionally, there were 55 traffic citations issued, 107 drug seizures, four currency seizures, and four search warrants executed.
- 31 illegally possessed firearms seized.
- Seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, 2 gallons of PCP, over 3,400 dosage units of ecstasy, over 200 grams of fentanyl, over 1,500 prescription pills and over two pounds of marijuana.
- Seizure of over $5,000.00 in drug related currency.