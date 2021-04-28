NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials marked the return of two-way traffic to a major New Orleans thoroughfare Wednesday, more than 18 months after the partial collapse of a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter killed three people and halted traffic and commerce on a section of historic Canal Street.
18 months after hotel collapse, New Orleans Canal Street reopens
- By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
