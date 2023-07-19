SHREVEPORT, La. - Eighteen percent of Caddo Parish teachers are not certified, compared to Bossier Parish School District at 1%.
A temporary teacher could have a practice license and be enrolled in a teaching program to become certified. Teachers could also meet the requirements of a bachelor's degree, a minimum 2.2 GPA, passing the praxis tests or attempting to take it within the year of being temporarily authorized.
"It's your credential and it's kind of like if you were going into a doctor's office, you know, you see those certificates and, and those degrees on the wall that's kind of comforting. It's kind of the same thing for teaching," said Red River United Executive vice president Jordan Thomas.
Caddo Parish schools have plenty of resources to make sure its temporary certified teachers are prepared for the school year.
"We have been working for those people to get fully certified online programs, and face to face workshops. They attend all of our professional development on curriculum through our academic department," said Caddo's human resources officer Leisa Woolfolk.
Lacking certifications does not mean a teacher wouldn't do well, but it could mean a lack of dedication.
"You've not invested that time in your studies and you're learning, and you know, going to college, and taking those courses that are required to get a teaching certificate, you really have to prove in your dedication," says Thomas.
Caddo Schools says it prefers certified teachers because it's an indicator of quality.
"Every child deserves our best. Every child deserves a quality education where they can compete in a global society," said Woolfolk.
One cause for concern is that temporary certified teachers have no incentive to get certified because they're on the same pay schedule as certified teachers. They only have a three-year limit to teach without being certified to complete the work to reach certification.