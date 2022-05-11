I-220 over Greenwood Road (Photo by Norm Cottrill)
I-220 bridge over Greenwood Road (Photo by Norm Cottrill, KTBS TV)
SHREVEPORT, La. - An 18-wheeler has overturned on I-220 westbound over Greenwood Road.
Police are diverting traffic onto I-20 westbound.
