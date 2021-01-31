SHREVEPORT, La. - A vehicle fire was reported Sunday morning by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Shreveport.
Due to this vehicle fire, I-49 South was closed at North Market St. with a small congestion of traffic. From that point, traffic was diverted onto LA 1.
According to the department of transportation and development, the left lane has opened, which leaves the right lane blocked on I-49 South at North Market St.
The congestion of traffic remains minimal.
KTBS 3 traveled to the scene and discovered an 18 wheeler attached to a tow truck.
No injuries were reported.