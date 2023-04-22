MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal truck-pedestrian crash in the 5100 block of S. East End Blvd. that happened early Saturday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., MPD and Marshall Fire Department EMTs arrived to the scene where an 18-wheeler had struck two pedestrians.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of family.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured and no charges were filed against him.
The investigation is ongoing.