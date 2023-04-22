crime scene tape

MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal truck-pedestrian crash in the 5100 block of S. East End Blvd. that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., MPD and Marshall Fire Department EMTs arrived to the scene where an 18-wheeler had struck two pedestrians.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured and no charges were filed against him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments