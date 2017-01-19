UPDATE: I-220 at North Market ramp is now open.
An 18 wheeler overturned on I-220 east near the North Market exit about 4:30 Thursday morning in Shreveport. The on ramp to I-220 east at North Market was closed for more than 12 hours and traffic in the area in the area was diverted.
Police tell KTBS 3 News the truck was believed to be carrying sulfuric acid. Fortunately, there is no leakage at this time.
Currently, a truck is headed to the scene from Texarkana. The chemicals will be removed from the wreckage and the truck turned upright and hauled away from the scene. It could be noon before the area is cleared, according to SPD.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.