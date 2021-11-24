SHREVEPORT, La- Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday the 24th, an Amazon 18-wheeler drove off Interstate 20 and crashed into a house on Curtis Lane, which is located in the Hollywood Heights area.
The truck smashed into a neighbor's car and pushed it through the wall, and into the living room and bedroom of the house.
Due to the force of the impact, a brick wall on the back part of the house was pushed open. The brick walls of the house were pushed around a foot off the concrete foundation. The truck tore through trees on its way toward the house, barely missing a powerline pole.
Nobody was injured, including the driver. The family who lives in the house was not present at the time of the crash.