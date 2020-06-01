BOSSIER CITY, La. - 19 Respiratory Therapy BPCC students graduated early Monday to help fight the battle against COVID-19.
They received their degree during a virtual graduation ceremony two months earlier than originally planned.
After their clinicals at area healthcare facilities, the students were invited back, hired, and paid student interns.
The students were specially trained to operate ventilators and provide other types of cardiopulmonary care to help COVID patients who have trouble breathing.