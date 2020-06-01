BOSSIER CITY, La. - Nineteen respiratory therapy Bossier Parish Community College students graduated early Monday to help fight the battle against COVID-19.
The students received their degrees during a virtual graduation ceremony two months earlier than originally planned.
After their training at area healthcare facilities, the students were invited back, hired and paid student interns.
The students were specially trained to operate ventilators and provide other types of cardiopulmonary care to help COVID-19 patients who have trouble breathing.