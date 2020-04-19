SHREVEPORT, La. - As we continue to see the numbers of COVID 19 cases rise one campaign is promoting a positive message to essential workers.
It’s called 19 Thanks and it happens on the 19 day of the month and at 1900 hours (7 pm).
People are encouraged to ring bells, honk horns, make a lot of noise or write a special message to support essential workers for the work they do each day to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.
“Try to send good, positive messages of thanks so we can not only brighten their day today but try to keep our essential workers and our key people going and healthy,” 19 Thanks campaign founder Deborah Sternberg said.
“Anything we can do keeping our social distance and staying at home is really important to getting our state back on track.”
The next 19 Thanks Day will be on May 19th.
