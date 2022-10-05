Texarkana, Ar shooting

TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. 

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m.  According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Five witnesses were at the scene and were taken to the Bi-State Center to be interviewed.

There are no suspects currently. The investigation is ongoing

