SHREVEPORT, La.-- Residents young and old flocked to Columbia Park Saturday, Sept. 16 for the annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.
Several vendors were on hand selling drinks, food and art. Highland Area Partnership puts on this event as a gift to the community.
Proceeds from merchandise, food and beverage sales, and sponsorships all go toward bringing this music festival back each year.
This year’s event featured nine performers:
• Buddy Fleet, an American blues guitarist/singer/songwriter from Shreveport;
• The Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble;
• Saxophonist Curtis Mills, featuring Groove Minded;
• Zach Edwards and the Medicine, a blues/soul group out of Lafayette;
• J and the Causeways, a soul/R&B ensemble out of New Orleans;
• Full on Pocket;
• Co-op Mode, a group specializing in jazz, funk, and TV/video game themes;
• Saxophonist De’Lontrell Thomas out of Gloster;
• Twang Darkly from Shreveport, playing “the rural space music of Michael Futreal.”