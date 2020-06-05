SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is receiving over $1 million in funding to aid in efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19 among city’s homeless population.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson said in a news release Friday the award is authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The resources Congress has made available through the CARES Act continue to make a real difference in our communities, especially for these most vulnerable among us,” Johnson said. “This award will go a long way toward helping Shreveport’s homeless access the resources they need to stay safe and healthy."