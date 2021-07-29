The Senate voted Wednesday to start work on a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure package.
The vote came after President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on the key part of the White House agenda.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., was one of the five lead Republican negotiators and a member of the bipartisan Group of 22 Senators on the bill. During negotiations Cassidy said he brought to the table, pushed for, and secured funding for resiliency and energy, which will directly benefit the Pelican State.
Cassidy released the following statement on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act after striking the agreement:
“We got an agreement for the Americans and Louisianans who are tired of their long commutes, who are tired of not having enough flooding protection, and they want relief. This is a great deal to help Louisiana. Louisiana has been impacted more than any other state by flooding and natural disasters these past few years. In addition to billions for roads and bridges it includes $47 billion dollars to address resiliency and protect communities. This is the largest investment in roads, bridges, broadband, and our coastline in the history of our state. This is a huge win for Louisiana,” said Cassidy.
In addition to supplemental spending, the bipartisan bill reauthorizes critical federal programs for investments in roads and highways and water and wastewater infrastructure at the highest ever levels of funding.
It would fund more than $6 billion for Louisiana’s roads and highways. Louisiana has 1,634 bridges and over 3,411 miles of highway in poor condition. Commute times are up 9.3% since 2011 and bad roads result in an average cost to drivers of $667 per year. This will authorize $6 billion in highway funding for Louisiana over five years. It also authorizes $371 million to Louisiana for water revolving funds. Specifically, this provides over $371 million over five years for Louisiana through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The bill will also invest in broadband to expand internet access to tens of thousands of Louisianans who current do not have access.