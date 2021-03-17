BATON ROUGE, La. - Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon has approved a 2.3% rate hike for Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., which insures properties that private insurance companies don’t want to cover.
The increase is in line with inflation rates and indicates stability and appropriate rates in Louisiana’s residential insurance market, Donelon said.
Citizens is considered the “market of last resort,” and, by law, its rates must be higher than the private market for home insurance.
“Citizens is currently in a strong financial place despite the multiple hurricanes that hit Louisiana during the last storm season, resulting in a minimal overall increase needed to continue to provide property insurance to Louisiana’s most vulnerable policyholders across the state,” Donelon said.