MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year.
“My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about it and I said, ‘Yes, I am,’ but I am also okay with it in the sense that when I look out in the room, I see so many good leaders that we have and all the different things that we are involved with,” Cox said. “We have a lot of strong leaders, so I feel really good about where we are across the community. I am very proud of the time I have spent on the police jury for the last seven years. It has just been an extremely good experience for me. In my opinion, from dealing with different things our police jury in Webster Parish is one of the finest run governments in Louisiana.”
Ed Jordan, District 12 police juror, also announced that Jan. 6 will be his last day to serve.
“I have accepted a job in South Louisiana pastoring a church down there and I will be moving out of my district,” he said.
The Police Jury will consider temporary appointments to fill the openings. Regularly scheduled elections are next fall.
The Webster Parish Police Jury also held a public hearing on the 2023 budget. It passed unanimously.
The budget of $20.7 million includes tax revenue, licensing, permits, intergovernmental revenue, fines, forfeitures, services. The Webster Parish Library system makes up the majority of the revenue stream. The budget is balanced with expenditures in judicial, legislative, elections, administration, public works, public safety and library debt servicing.