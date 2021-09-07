MANY, La. -- Two applications have been submitted to fill the vacancy of retiring Sabine School District Superintendent Sara Ebarb.
Both applications are district employees. They are Shane Wright, director of administrative services, and Eddie Jones Jr., Florien High School principal.
The application deadline was Friday. Applications were opened Tuesday.
The School Board will meet Sept. 13 to discuss next steps in the superintendent selection process.
Ebarb's retirement is effective Dec. 31.
Wright's and Jones' resumes can also be read on the School Board's website.