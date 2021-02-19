SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two area animal shelters are in need of help.
"Today is the worst," states a social media post by Pet Savers of Shreveport.
Kennels have begun caving due to the heavy snow and a hot water leak is causing problems in the cat house.
"If anyone can get out here to help us get snow off the roof or take a few dogs out of here it would help," the shelter's owner states. "I would shut down the shelter if I could but the dogs have no other home."
The shelter is located at 4380 Noyes. Call 318-469-4499 for more information.
DeSoto Animal Services in Grand Cane is in need of water. A water outage is to blame.
The staff -- several of whom have camped out at the shelter to tend to the animals -- have tried to melt snow to care for the 50 animals, "but it is not working. If you have water wells, extra totes or any spare water and can safely get it delivered to the shelter we would be so grateful," a Facebook post states.
The staff who are there have been eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches but are doing OK, according to the post. But any donations of hot or microwavable food would be appreciated. The shelter still has power.
The community last week responded to a plea for hay to put in the kennels to help keep the dogs warm.
"Thanks soo much to everyone in the community for coming together to help your little shelter. The staff and volunteers are very grateful," volunteer Cora Gardner posted.
Meanwhile, the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana had the same problem -- no water.
But the organization have a shoutout to some "amazing volunteers" who took gallons of water to the facility to keep the dogs hydrated. Volunteers are also taking loads of laundry and food bowls home to wash.