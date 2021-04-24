SHREVEPORT, La. – Northwest Louisiana voters made decisions on a handful of candidates and propositions Saturday.
In DeSoto Parish, Kyle Kennington was elected to the District 2 seat on the DeSoto Parish Police Jury by defeating Ronnie Allen 62 percent to 38 percent. The district covers a heavily populated area of north DeSoto Parish.
A 1-mill property tax proposal for operations of the DeSoto animal shelter and reinstatement of mosquito control failed to draw majority support. Fifty-seven percent, or 1,404 voters, said no, while 43 percent, or 1,065 said yes.
Police jurors did not make a definitive system prior to the election on what will happen with the shelter if the tax failed. The issue was put on the ballot to make the shelter self-sustaining and free up money in the general budget.
A Police Jury seat also was decided in Sabine Parish. Stephen Steinke defeated Joseph Hendon for the District 3 position.
Sabine Parish voters did agree to the need to renew a 8.5-mill property tax for fire operations of Fire Protection District 1 Wards 1 & 2. The vote was 68 percent to 32 percent.
Voters in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1 in the Haughton area said yes to five propositions for liquor sales.