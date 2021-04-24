2021 vote

SHREVEPORT, La. – Northwest Louisiana voters made decisions on a handful of candidates and propositions Saturday. 

In DeSoto Parish, Kyle Kennington was elected to the District 2 seat on the DeSoto Parish Police Jury by defeating Ronnie Allen 62 percent to 38 percent. The district covers a heavily populated area of north DeSoto Parish. 
 
A 1-mill property tax proposal for operations of the DeSoto animal shelter and reinstatement of mosquito control failed to draw majority support. Fifty-seven percent, or 1,404 voters, said no, while 43 percent, or 1,065 said yes.
 
Police jurors did not make a definitive system prior to the election on what will happen with the shelter if the tax failed. The issue was put on the ballot to make the shelter self-sustaining and free up money in the general budget.

A Police Jury seat also was decided in Sabine Parish. Stephen Steinke defeated Joseph Hendon for the District 3 position. 

Sabine Parish voters did agree to the need to renew a 8.5-mill property tax for fire operations of Fire Protection District 1 Wards 1 & 2. The vote was 68 percent to 32 percent. 

 A 1-cent sales tax for all areas outside of the city of Natchitoches for solid waste collection and disposal and road improvements passed 65 percent to 35 percent. The is expected to generate about $2.2 million annually. 

Voters in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1 in the Haughton area said yes to five propositions for liquor sales.

