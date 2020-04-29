NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have two in custody and are looking for two more they say were involved in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.
Donnie Mitchell, 26, and Demarrius Manning, 25, both of Natchitoches, were charged with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting. They are looking for Dangelo Brimsey, 21, of Natchitoches, and a 17-year-old, both of whom are wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Anyone knowing Brimsey's whereabouts are urged to contact police.
Police say Brimsey is considered armed and dangerous.