SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
At the end of the 24-mile chase, three males were seen getting out of the stolen car and running.
Jaquayvious Chatman, 20, of Shreveport was immediately captured and taken into custody. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
During a yard to yard search of the neighborhood, deputies found the 16-year-old hiding behind a house. He was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center and charged with criminal trespass, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
A gun, ammunition and illegal drugs were seized during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.