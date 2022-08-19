MANY, La. -- Two men have been arrested in recent months in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes connection with thefts of equipment at gas well sites, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Friday.
The latest arrest was Thursday when Sabine sheriff's deputies went to the home of Adam Jackson Lightfoot, 38, of Belmont, in search of a piece of equipment reportedly as stolen on July 29 from a Chesapeake Energy site on Bozeman Loop north of Belmont. Mitchell said Lightfoot admitted to taking the property. He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for theft of $1,000 to $5,000. No bond has been set.
The first arrest happened in June when detectives were investigating a theft from another Chesapeake well location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. It was found at the home of Bobby Ray Bufkin, 40, on Shamrock Loop in Robeline, Mitchell said.
Bufkin, who was on supervised probation at the time of the theft, was first booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things. On July 14, Bufkin was transferred to the Sabine Parish Detention Center on a charge of theft of $1,000 to $5,000.
Bufkin's bond was set at $1,000, which he posted the next day. However, he was held and transferred back to Natchitoches Parish on July 18.