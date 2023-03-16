BOSSIER CITY, La. - Two people were arrested Thursday for fraudulent activity at Louisiana Downs and Margaritaville Casinos.
The suspects were identified as Kimberly Morris, 38, of Marshall, Texas, and William Holmes, 47 of Hallsville, Texas.
The initial investigation by Louisiana State Police revealed Morris cashed several fraudulent checks at various casinos in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, totaling approximately $7,000. Morris was also found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
Morris was placed under arrest for possession of Schedule II and as a fugitive from Texas. Holmes was charged with forgery. Both were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
The case remains under investigation.