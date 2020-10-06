LINDEN, Texas - Two men have been indicted by a Cass County grand jury in the disappearance of a man and woman.
Kevin Shepard, 29, of Atlanta, Texas and Gary Shepard, 50, of Bivins, Texas face a charge of capital murder.
The charges stem from the disappearance of Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold, who went missing on or about Sept. 25, 2018.
The indictments allege Kevin Shepard caused the deaths of Combs and Arnold, and Gary Shepard solicited or directed the killing of Donnie Combs due to his status as a prospective witness.
Investigators believe Gary Shepard and Kevin Shepard targeted Donnie Combs because they believed he was going to be a witness against Gary Shepard in an ongoing felony theft case.
The couple's bodies have not been found.
U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Gary Shepard in Arkansas Monday.
Kevin Shepard, who is currently in the Cass County jail on unrelated charges, was served with and arrest warrant Monday. He was also arrested on a warrant stemming from an indictment for sexual assault, also handed down on Sept. 30.
Kevin Shepard's bond has been set at $1.5 million.
Gary Shepard is waiting extradition from Arkansas and his bond is also set at $1.5 million.
If convicted of capital murder, both men could face the death penalty