SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man and woman are still behind bars following their arrests Friday in connection with a shooting that injured a toddler.
Amaury Monroe, 22, of Shreveport and Traeveon Atkins, 21, of Lewisville, Texas, each are charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Monroe's bond is $100,000; Atkins', $200,000.
The shooting happened at the Towne South Oak apartments on Youree Drive.
According to the Shreveport police booking report, Atkins placed a gun on a couch where Monroe's child grabbed it and accidentally shot himself in the thigh.
The booking report also states that Monroe saw the gun but went to another room and left her son unattended.
The child was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Several hours later in an unrelated incident, 3-year-old Michael Thomas Jr. died after being accidentally shot inside a home in the 2800 block of Morningside Drive.
Police said Thomas was playing with a gun when it discharged, striking him in the chest and his younger sister in the arm. Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith addressed the tragic child death and injuries in a Monday afternoon news conference. He stressed the importance of gun owners being responsible for making sure their weapons are out of the reach of children.
He also encouraged the use of gun locks as a safety precaution.
"I cannot stress enough how important it is to restrict the access of children to where dangerous items are. ... Keep them up high, keep them out of reach, keep them behind locked doors," said Smith
Mayor Adrian Perkins weighed in, too.
"This weekend it was devastating to get reports that a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 4 year-old were shot because of weapons that were not secured. We lost a 4 year-old this weekend because of a weapon that was unsecured. We cannot normalize this in our community," Perkins said.