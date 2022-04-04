SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man and woman are still behind bars following their arrests Friday in connection with a shooting that injured a toddler.
Amaury Monroe, 22, of Shreveport and Traeveon Atkins, 21, of Lewisville, Texas, each are charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Monroe's bond is $100,000; Atkins', $200,000.
The shooting happened at the Towne South Oak apartments on Youree Drive.
According to the Shreveport police booking report, Atkins placed a gun on a couch where Monroe's child grabbed it and accidentally shot himself in the thigh.
The booking report also states that Monroe saw the gun but went to another room and left her son unattended.
The child was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Several hours later in an unrelated incident, 3-year-old Michael Thomas Jr. died after being accidentally shot inside a home in the 2800 block of Morningside Drive.
Police said Thomas was playing with a gun when it discharged, striking him in the chest and his younger sister in the arm. Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is addressing the shootings at a 3 p.m. news conference.