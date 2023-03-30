MINDEN, La. -- By Wednesday evening, two persons had been arrested in conjunction with the shooting at Minden’s Ewell Park that injured four persons on Sunday.
Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said there are several more suspects and warrants to be issued.
“We can give two names right now,” McIver said. “But more arrests are coming in the next few days.”
Reginald Moore Jr., 19, of Heflin, is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.
Jamontae Holyfield, 21, of Homer is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of carjacking.
McIver said Holyfield allegedly entered a car with persons who were not involved in the shooting then demanded to be taken to another location.
“There are still a lot of people coming forward with information, tips are still coming in,” McIver said. “People are calling, and things are rapidly changing.”
The chief said multiple agencies are involved, including Louisiana State Police and U.S. Marshals, allowing investigations and arrests out of parish and state.
“There were so many shooters; we have people that have fled the state, fled the city, we have many other entities working with us,” he said. “We want to make sure we do everything the way we know will get full prosecution.”
Two victims are still in critical condition, he said. One is still in ICU, three have been released, but one of those is critical due to the location of one of the bullets.
“She was shot in the back of the leg, the hip and the back,” said the chief. “The one in the back hasn’t been removed. If the bullet moves, it could paralyze her. If they try to remove it, that could paralyze her, too.”
Sunday’s shooting occurred during a permitted event at Ewell Park. The chief and mayor have released evidence showing the shooting is gang-related. One of those gangs is TTS “Trained to Step” that has been on Minden police’s radar for more than a year.
During a press conference Tuesday, McIver said the two gangs shot at each other across a ball field and playground where there were children. Mayor Nick Cox also issued a moratorium on this type of permitted event within the city limits for the foreseeable future.