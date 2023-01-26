DeMarcus June and Devin Akins

SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of two men wanted in the sexual assault of a child has surrendered to Shreveport police.

Devin Akins, 30, turned himself in after Shreveport police on Wednesday announced a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on first-degree rape. 

The second suspect, DeMarcus June, 43, is still wanted. He's also wanted for first-degree rape.

Tyniceshia M. Osborne

Additionally, officers have arrested a third person in the case. Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 41, is charged with principal to first-degree rape. 

All are accused in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old. The alleged assault was reported by a school administrator, police said. 

Anyone with information on June's whereabouts, is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. 

