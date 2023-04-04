SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two men who shot at each other in a donut business' parking lot last week have been arrested, Shreveport police said Tuesday in a news release.
The shooting on Thursday injured Cordell Goins, 26, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. But he's since been arrested after Shreveport police said he and the other man, Alton Daniels, 40, were shooting at each other when Goins was injured.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Southern Maid donuts in the 3500 block of Hearne Avenue. Police said a dispute between the men led to shots fired.
Goins is now charged with illegal use of a firearm. Daniels is charged with aggravated battery and illegal use of a firearm.
Goins is recovering from his injury.