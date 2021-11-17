BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives have arrested two suspects in the burglary of a gun store early Sunday morning.
Salih Reed, 26, of Pineville and Jessica Moore, 23, of Alexandria were arrested Sunday afternoon in Alexandria. They are being held in the Rapides Parish Jail awaiting transfer to Bossier Parish.
Reed and Moore were booked on 63 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of felony property damage.
Bossier deputies were dispatched to the Guns-N-Ammo store in the 5600 block of Benton Road in response to an alarm.
On arrival, deputies found the store had been burglarized. KTBS was told the burglars cut a hole in the roof and lowered themselves into the business.