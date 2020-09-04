SHREVEPORT, La. - Two employees of Office Depot on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport have been arrested for stealing over $15,000 from the business
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said Nicholas Page and Dakhari Morgan, both 24, were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft on Wednesday.
Prator said Page and Morgan are accused of stealing from the business by placing orders for delivery and manipulating the computer system to show there was no charge for the items.
The items were then shipped to a relative of one of the employees and later sold on eBay by the suspects, Prator said.