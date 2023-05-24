SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two people were arrested Tuesday in unrelated incidents where threats were made with firearms, Shreveport police said Wednesday in news releases.
Just before noon, police responded to the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard where two females were fighting. One of them, Arlisha Owens, 39, is accused of threatening the other woman with a handgun.
She was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Then at 3:15 p.m., a call in the 8100 block of Pines Road led to the arrest of Zadarrien Webber, 28. Police said he threatened a woman with a firearm in the presence of two children.
Webber is charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment.