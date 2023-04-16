KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested by Texas DPS troopers who caught them allegedly smuggling undocumented immigrants on April 7 near the Texas-Mexico border.
The driver, Donald Graves, 26, and passenger Najoua Harris, 25, both of Baton Rouge, took the troopers on a chase after a traffic violation stop in Kinney County.
After crashing into a fence, the suspects ran but were captured. Six immigrants, including two in the trunk, were found by DPS.
According to a February 2022 arrest warrant, Graves is suspected of allegedly buying a vehicle used in a drive-by shooting that month at the Mall of Louisiana. The vehicle was abandoned at the scene.