SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote has sentenced two men for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.
Drug trafficker receives 10 years in federal prison
Joshua B. Kimes, 36, of Bossier City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Kimes pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 30.
Law enforcement began investigating Kimes in connection with large-scale distribution of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. Kimes purchased the drugs in Waskom, Texas, and arranged their eventual resale through a co-defendant, according to court documents.
Agents intercepted phone communications in May 2018 as Kimes made arrangements to buy methamphetamine, and they arrested him and his co-defendant as they crossed back into Louisiana. About 1.5 ounces were seized.
The DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.
Illegal possession of firearm leads to federal prison sentence
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Laterreon Daron Morrison, 24, of Bossier City, was sentenced to six years, six months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Morrison pled guilty in February.
He was arrested in May 2018 after running from the scene of a hit and run accident. Officers found a pistol inside his car while inventorying it for impound.
Morrison, who was previously convicted of a felony charge of aggravated battery in Bossier Parish in 2014, is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Morrison also has prior state arrests for aggravated second degree battery and attempted armed robbery.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.