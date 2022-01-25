BENTON, La. - Two Bossier Parish men have been arrested for sex crimes involving juveniles.
Jacob A. Mill, 40, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Tuesday on an active warrant.
Mills was transferred to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with three felonies. Mills faces one count each of second-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.
Detectives said these crimes were committed over a four-year period, and Mills may be charged with more crimes after a thorough forensic examination of his cellphone.
His bond has been set at $650,000.
Detective also arrested David Lawrence Smith, 42, of Benton on Friday.
Smith was charged with two counts of forcible molestation of a juvenile.
His bond was set at $300,000.