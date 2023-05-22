SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives on Friday arrested a Keithville man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old juvenile, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
Robert Wayne Mathews, 56, was arrested on a arrest warrant obtained by Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders.
An investigation by Saunders determined Mathews sexually assault the victim multiple times beginning in December, the sheriff's office said.
Mathews is charged with sexual battery. He is booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set.
In an unrelated arrest, Caddo sheriff's deputies arrested Logan Reed Bowman,36, Saturday on a charge of sexual battery in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened in November.
The arrest followed the return of evidence processed by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab.
Bowman is in CCC without bond.