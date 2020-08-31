SHREVEPORT, La - Two Caddo Parish school campuses were closed Monday due to power outages caused by Hurricane Laura.
SWEPCO crews are working to restore power Caddo Middle Magnet School and Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School.
Both schools will provide virtual instruction on Monday through the district’s Canvas learning platform. Students will not be penalized if they do not have a device or do not have power or utilities at home to access coursework.
“We are incredibly thankful for our maintenance crews who have worked since Thursday to prepare our schools to greet students and for our partners at SWEPCO that have gone above and beyond to restore power to schools throughout our district in addition to thousands of homes and businesses,” said Superintendent Lamar Goree. “We look to reopen the two remaining buildings on Tuesday once we can be assured power will be operational.”