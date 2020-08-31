SHREVEPORT, La - Two Caddo Parish school campuses are still experiencing outages due to Hurricane Laura.
Caddo Middle Magnet School and Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School will be closed on Monday as SWEPCO crews work to restore power to the campuses and surrounding communities.
Both schools will provide virtual instruction on Monday through the district’s Canvas learning platform. Students will not be penalized if they do not have a device or do not have power or utilities at home to access coursework.
“We are incredibly thankful for our maintenance crews who have worked since Thursday to prepare our schools to greet students and for our partners at SWEPCO that have gone above and beyond to restore power to schools throughout our district in addition to thousands of homes and businesses,” said Superintendent Lamar Goree. “We look to reopen the two remaining buildings on Tuesday once we can be assured power will be operational.”